Inscription Capital LLC Sells 498 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Inscription Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,160,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,691,577,000 after buying an additional 2,044,109 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1,195.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,837,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,800 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 8,908.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,298,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $116,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,002 shares during the period. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Up 0.6 %

MDT stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.17. 341,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,186,631. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.30 and its 200 day moving average is $83.85. The firm has a market cap of $116.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MDT

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.