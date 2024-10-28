Insight Folios Inc Has $3.79 Million Holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Insight Folios Inc trimmed its position in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) by 58.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357,529 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGR. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vector Group by 2,284.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 38,180 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vector Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 63,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in Vector Group by 48.9% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vector Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vector Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $693,000. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on VGR. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vector Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vector Group in a report on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Vector Group Stock Performance

VGR stock opened at $14.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.53. Vector Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Vector Group had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $371.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Vector Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20’s, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.