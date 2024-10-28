Insight Folios Inc Has $587,000 Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BIP shares. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BIP stock opened at $35.70 on Monday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 522.58%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

