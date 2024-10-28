Insight Folios Inc Purchases 81 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Insight Folios Inc increased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 28.9% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 337,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,516,000 after buying an additional 75,620 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,452,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 274,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,620,000 after purchasing an additional 22,079 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 17.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,703,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,159,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.93.

NYSE:PPG opened at $126.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.07 and a 1 year high of $151.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 45.95%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

