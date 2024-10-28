Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $22.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.98 billion, a PE ratio of 98.61 and a beta of 1.03. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 217.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa America upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

