International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE IBM opened at $215.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.46. The company has a market capitalization of $198.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $142.58 and a 12 month high of $237.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.12.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

