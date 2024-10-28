Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO) Shares Bought by Family Investment Center Inc.

Family Investment Center Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICLO. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,583,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 446,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,428,000 after acquiring an additional 173,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF by 45.4% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 27,038 shares during the period.

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF stock opened at $25.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.1578 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st.

The Invesco Aaa Clo Floating Rate Note ETF (ICLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in USD-denominated floating rate CLOs that are rated AAA or equivalent. ICLO was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

