Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY) Short Interest Up 97.0% in October

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, an increase of 97.0% from the September 30th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BSCY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.55. The company had a trading volume of 22,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,871. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.98. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $21.36.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSCY. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,232,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $463,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.