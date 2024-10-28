Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) is Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 869,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,212 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF makes up 4.8% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $36,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,003,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 844,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,162,000 after buying an additional 292,829 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,670,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,277,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,095,000 after buying an additional 71,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 484,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,460,000 after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares during the period.

Shares of PRFZ stock traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $41.67. 14,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,598. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52 week low of $30.34 and a 52 week high of $42.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

