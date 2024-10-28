Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Up 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $498.52 and last traded at $497.93. Approximately 5,869,467 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 38,671,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $495.32.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $480.51 and a 200-day moving average of $467.05.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
