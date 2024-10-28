Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Up 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $498.52 and last traded at $497.93. Approximately 5,869,467 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 38,671,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $495.32.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $480.51 and a 200-day moving average of $467.05.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

About Invesco QQQ

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 736.4% during the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

