Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter worth $101,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

XLG opened at $48.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.74 and a fifty-two week high of $48.74.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

