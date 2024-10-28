Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Lunt Capital Management Inc.

Lunt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 437,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,386 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $10,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRIG. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 55,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 515,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock opened at $25.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.13. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.