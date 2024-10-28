io.net Trading Down 12% Over Last 7 Days (IO)

io.net (IO) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 27th. Over the last week, io.net has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One io.net token can now be bought for approximately $1.73 or 0.00002552 BTC on exchanges. io.net has a market capitalization of $164.15 million and approximately $63.13 million worth of io.net was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,595.33 or 0.99828645 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,547.23 or 0.99757608 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About io.net
io.net was first traded on June 11th, 2024. io.net’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. io.net’s official website is io.net. io.net’s official message board is ionet.medium.com. io.net’s official Twitter account is @ionet.
