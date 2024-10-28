iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,246 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,077,000 after purchasing an additional 140,372 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 115,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after purchasing an additional 35,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.42 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.80 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.80 and a 200-day moving average of $82.05.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

