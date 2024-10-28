iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Strategic Investment Management LLC

Strategic Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 265,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,310 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 16.2% of Strategic Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Strategic Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 11,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 17,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

IEMG opened at $56.33 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.07. The firm has a market cap of $83.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

