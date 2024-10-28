iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Sold by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USRT. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $60.78 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $62.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.79 and a 200-day moving average of $56.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.