iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a drop of 54.9% from the September 30th total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USXF. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth $240,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 298,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.
USXF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.33. 53,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,965. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $33.31 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03.
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.
