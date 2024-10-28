iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

ESMV stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,026. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 million, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.80. iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $22.37 and a 52 week high of $29.27.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1238 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock. Guardian Capital LP increased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF ( NASDAQ:ESMV Free Report ) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,120 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP owned about 11.29% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (ESMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have low volatility and positive ESG characteristics. ESMV was launched on Nov 2, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

