iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
ESMV stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,026. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 million, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.80. iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $22.37 and a 52 week high of $29.27.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1238 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF
iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (ESMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have low volatility and positive ESG characteristics. ESMV was launched on Nov 2, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.
