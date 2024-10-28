iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Holdings Raised by TCP Asset Management LLC

TCP Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,061 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 4.1% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $17,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 172.0% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of FLOT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.06. 1,038,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.96.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF
The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
