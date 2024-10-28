iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Short Interest Up 90.5% in October

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,500 shares, an increase of 90.5% from the September 30th total of 93,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of COMT traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.77. 451,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,783. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $24.14 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.70. The company has a market cap of $852.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 0.53.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COMT. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.