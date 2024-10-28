iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.66 and last traded at $72.57, with a volume of 57506 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.19.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $711.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.08 and its 200 day moving average is $69.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,162,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 113,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after acquiring an additional 12,595 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 828.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 8,611 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 110,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

