iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.09 and last traded at $29.22, with a volume of 242417 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.07.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Select Dividend ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDV. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

