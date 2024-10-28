iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Holdings Increased by Lauer Wealth LLC

Lauer Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Value ETF comprises about 8.0% of Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $10,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILCV. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 96,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 261,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,535,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Price Performance

ILCV traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,329. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 1-year low of $61.87 and a 1-year high of $83.71. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.38 and a 200-day moving average of $78.13.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

