iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) Shares Purchased by Sun Life Financial Inc.

Sun Life Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 558,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF comprises 0.8% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF were worth $15,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 143,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,532,000. Finally, Bcwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bcwm LLC now owns 140,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWM opened at $25.05 on Monday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $27.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.97.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

