iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 270.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,895,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,833 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,046,000. Carrera Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,148,000. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 769,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,585,000 after purchasing an additional 331,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5,487.5% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 331,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,303,000 after buying an additional 325,904 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $91.00 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.29. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

