iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $109.90 and last traded at $109.36, with a volume of 85698 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.47.
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000.
About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF
The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.
