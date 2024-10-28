iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $386.45 and last traded at $385.46, with a volume of 20035 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $382.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $370.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldstone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,599,000. Finally, Cove Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

