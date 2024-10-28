iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $197.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,584. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.33 and a 1-year high of $201.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.77. The firm has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

