IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,583,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,152,646,000 after buying an additional 1,921,497 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,246,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $846,046,000 after acquiring an additional 33,603 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,591,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $681,838,000 after purchasing an additional 736,818 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,363,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $582,301,000 after purchasing an additional 295,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $406,182,000 after purchasing an additional 673,992 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MCHP opened at $76.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $100.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.68.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 28.33%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.454 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 52.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. StockNews.com raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Microchip Technology

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $175,551.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,445.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.