IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $35.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.98. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.