IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,466 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2,355.0% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 151,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,798,000 after buying an additional 145,423 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 230,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,327,000 after buying an additional 71,274 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,171,000 after purchasing an additional 36,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 64,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 31,807 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $123.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.86. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.95 and a twelve month high of $128.52. The company has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded Prudential Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prudential Financial

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 261,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.58 per share, for a total transaction of $7,200,007.22. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,208,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,071,781.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 261,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $7,200,007.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,208,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,071,781.42. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $322,027.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,705.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.