IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,223 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,726 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,658 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth $201,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 30.5% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,604 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 9.5% in the first quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 84,614 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Halliburton by 2.4% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 82,528 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of HAL stock opened at $28.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.19. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.51 and a 52 week high of $41.56. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

HAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Johnson Rice raised Halliburton to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.74.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

