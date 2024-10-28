IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 539 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $108.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.46 and a 1-year high of $111.06.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.