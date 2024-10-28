IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth about $386,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth approximately $1,356,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 5.7% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Mills news, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $173,514.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,411.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $717,640.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,314.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $173,514.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,411.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,555 shares of company stock worth $4,657,676 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $68.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.10. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $75.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.17.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 55.68%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.