J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134,995,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,157,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,614 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,115,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,826,000 after buying an additional 659,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,055,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,512,000 after acquiring an additional 79,124 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,996,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,841,000 after acquiring an additional 143,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,804,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,501,000 after acquiring an additional 239,876 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

VMBS stock opened at $45.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.92. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

