J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 26,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR opened at $88.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.00 and a 200 day moving average of $83.60. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $90.18.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

