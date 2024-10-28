J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $3.32 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 87.6% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $493,000. CWC Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $771,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $3,022,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 291.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,271,000 after buying an additional 71,871 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Dynamics news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GD. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $343.00 to $331.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $317.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.88.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $302.52 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $236.58 and a fifty-two week high of $313.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.74.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.13). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 44.31%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

