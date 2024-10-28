J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 178,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,351 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 31,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 30,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.9% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,608. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FS KKR Capital news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,608. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 0.5 %

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $20.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.87. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. This represents a dividend yield of 12.7%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.27%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

