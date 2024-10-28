JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of JCDecaux to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.
About JCDecaux
JCDecaux SE operates as an outdoor advertising company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment provides advertising services in shopping malls; rents street furniture; and sells and rents equipment, such as automatic public toilets, bikes, etc., as well as provides cleaning, maintenance, and other services.
