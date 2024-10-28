JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at TD Cowen

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.61.

FROG stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $29.26. 295,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,853. JFrog has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $48.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.02 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average of $32.86.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $103.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.53 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JFrog news, CRO Tali Notman sold 10,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $302,674.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 536,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,183,639.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Tali Notman sold 10,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $302,674.71. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 536,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,183,639.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 20,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $557,598.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,027,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,043,960.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,031 shares of company stock worth $5,103,847. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,055,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,192,000 after buying an additional 23,030 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in JFrog by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 490,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in JFrog by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

