JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Trading Up 0.8% – Here’s Why

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) traded up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $224.75 and last traded at $224.15. 968,511 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 9,017,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $222.31.

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.94.

The company has a market capitalization of $645.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.52.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

