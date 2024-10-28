JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 4.1% of Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 11,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 326.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPI stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.41. 1,077,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,119,210. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.74 and a twelve month high of $59.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

