Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in October

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.0 days.

Kardex Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KRDXF remained flat at $328.93 during trading hours on Monday. Kardex has a fifty-two week low of $188.00 and a fifty-two week high of $339.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.78.

Get Kardex alerts:

About Kardex

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Kardex Holding AG provides intralogistics solutions; and supplies automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems. The Kardex Mlog segment offers integrated material handling systems and automated high bay warehouses.

Receive News & Ratings for Kardex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kardex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.