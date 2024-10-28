Kaspa One Day Volume Hits $44.26 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. Kaspa has a market cap of $3.01 billion and $44.26 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kaspa has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 25,028,104,613 coins. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 25,025,992,428.140274. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.11940123 USD and is up 1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $43,194,970.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

