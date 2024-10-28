KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $72.18, but opened at $69.28. KB Financial Group shares last traded at $68.99, with a volume of 31,096 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KB
KB Financial Group Trading Down 4.1 %
KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.36. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 66.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
KB Financial Group Company Profile
KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than KB Financial Group
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.