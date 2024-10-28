Kellanova (NYSE:K) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

K has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson cut shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $83.50 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Kellanova from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America raised Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.32.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of K stock opened at $80.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.73. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $49.79 and a 52 week high of $81.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.48.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $6,227,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,753,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,062,780,691.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $6,227,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,753,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,062,780,691.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total value of $9,241,118.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,368,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,062,201,136.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,113,281 shares of company stock valued at $89,184,520 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellanova

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 48.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 7.6% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kellanova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

