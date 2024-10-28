Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Short Interest Update

Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keppel to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Keppel Stock Up 3.2 %

Keppel Cuts Dividend

OTCMKTS:KPELY traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.71. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,417. Keppel has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $11.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.2243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th.

Keppel Company Profile

Keppel Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity business in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, other far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. The company operates through, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Connectivity. It manages private funds and listed real estate investment and business trusts, in areas of infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity; energy and environmental solutions and services, including commercial power generation, renewables, environmental engineering and construction, and infrastructure; operation and maintenance; property development and investment; master development; sustainable and innovative urban space solutions; and system integration solutions and services.

