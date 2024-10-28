Kercheville Advisors LLC Has $124,000 Stock Holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Kercheville Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 67.3% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 804,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 323,484 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the third quarter worth $84,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 19.2% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 17.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance

NYSE PMX opened at $7.94 on Monday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.80.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Announces Dividend

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

