Kercheville Advisors LLC Has $5.45 Million Stock Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the quarter. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $5,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 8,480.4% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 42,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 41,978 shares in the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 103.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

GDXJ opened at $52.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.55 and its 200 day moving average is $45.37. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.89 and a fifty-two week high of $55.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.