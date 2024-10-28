Kercheville Advisors LLC Has $510,000 Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Kercheville Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1,244.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $46.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.00. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $41.06 and a one year high of $49.44.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

